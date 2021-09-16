Kelowna's Cody Beach a step closer to NHL

Cody Beach was unable to make it to the NHL as a player.

The Kelowna minor hockey product may just accomplish the feat as a referee.

Earlier this week, the 29 year-old was promoted to a full time gig in the American Hockey League.

Beach attended a NHL Officials Exposure Combine in Buffalo, New York and caught the eye of evaluators.

"In life you don't get second chances to chase your dream. To ref pro hockey and chase the Natiional Hockey League dream, I don't take that for granted".

Beach's move to the pro's is impressive. He has only been an official for three years. He called minor hockey games, then went to Junior B before moving up the ranks in the WHL as a linsman and then as a referee. Not bad for a ex-junior hockey player who brought an agitating style with him to the Calgary Hitmen and Moose Jaw Warriors.

"I really draw on my hockey background. When I played, I did a lot of talking with the officials", Beach says with a chuckle, knowing full well that his days as a player were spent with several trips to the penalty box.

"I am super excited to get back on the ice this season. I want to hone my skills. If I can improve in the AHL, I believe an opportunity will come at the national league level some day", Beach added.