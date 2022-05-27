Kelowna's loss is Kamloops' gain
It looks as though Kelowna's loss is Kamloops' gain.
The Kamloops Blazers have a special announcement before tonight's playoff game against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
It is expected to the City of Kamloops will be awarded the 2023 Kia Memorial Cup.
CHL President Dan MacKenzie will be on hand for the announcement.
Kelowna was to host the 2020 Memorial Cup, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Had they applied to host again, Prospera Place, the home of the Rockets, would not have met several facility standards.
The Blazers last hosted the high profile tournament in 1995.
