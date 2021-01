A single vehicle accident near Banff has killed a Kelowna woman.

The unidentified 23 year-old died while three other occupants - all from the Okanagan - suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP say the accident happened last night at around 7 o'clock when the driver of the westbound vehicle lost control, rolled across the eastbound lanes and landed in the ditch on the north side of the highway.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.