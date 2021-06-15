Korczak on Golden Knights radar

It will be a hockey season Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak won't forget.

Winning a silver medal at the world juniors, playing an abbreviated WHL season, participating in the playoffs in the American Hockey League, Korczak has joined the Vegas Golden Knights on a long Stanley Cup playoff run.

"We are obviously ready to play. It is more just the experience. They (team) have their guys, so we have to be ready if anything happens or injuries happen, but it is more about the experience for me."

The 20 year-old is on the Golden Knights taxi squad, which means he watches the games from the press box. It begs the question, what's the atmosphere like in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas?

"It is crazy in there. I can't even explain it. They (fans) are so much into the game. Whether it's a big hit or they are cheering for the goalie, anything that happens, they are just chanting your name."

A second round draft pick of the Golden Knights from 2019, the soft spoken defender hopes to make a contribution with the big team in the not-so-distant future.

"All the guys are just huge and they can move. Guys like Alex Pietrangelo, who I model my game after, he is a beast out there and can move pretty well out there. Getting bigger and faster would be the biggest thing I want to do in the future".

Having quarantined six times over the last year in dealing with the pandemic, Korczak says he has spent over 100 night's in a hotel room.

It's safe to say, Korczak has room service on speed dial.