Korczak returns to Rockets

The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been reassigned to the Kelowna Rockets.

Korczak appeared in nine games for the Silver Knights this season, collecting a pair of assists, eight penalty minutes and a +6 plus-minus rating

Henderson is the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Korczak claimed a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in January, where he posted one assist in seven games.

Following the tournament, he was assigned to the Silver Knights.

The Yorkton, Sask. product also spent time on the Golden Knights taxi squad last month.

He typically wouldn’t have been AHL eligible this season due to his birth year (2001), but an exception was made for NHL prospects as they awaited the start of the CHL season.

Last season, Korczak appeared in 60 games for the Rockets, setting highs across the board with 11 goals and 38 assists.