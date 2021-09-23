iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
20°C
Instagram

Leading scorer back in the fold

021720_chkr_570

Another player has rejoined the Kelowna Rockets.

Trevor Wong has returned to the team after receiving a tryout with the NHL's Florida Panthers.

The 18 year-old led the team in scoring last season with 16 points in 16 games.

Wong will be in the lineup this weekend for two exibition games against the Kamloops Blazers.      

12