Leading scorer back in the fold
Another player has rejoined the Kelowna Rockets.
Trevor Wong has returned to the team after receiving a tryout with the NHL's Florida Panthers.
The 18 year-old led the team in scoring last season with 16 points in 16 games.
Wong will be in the lineup this weekend for two exibition games against the Kamloops Blazers.
