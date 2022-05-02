Leading scorers season isn't over!
Colton Dach's season with the Kelowna Rockets is over, but that doesn't mean the 19 year-old won't be lacing up his skated in the near future.
Dach has joined the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs for the playoffs.
The Ice Hogs are the pro affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Dach was a second round draft pick of the Hawks in 2020.
This past season, the Fort Saskatchewan resident was the Rockets leading scorer with 29 goals and 79 points.
He was held without a point in five playoff games.
