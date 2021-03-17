Like father, like son

Curtis Hamilton knows something about hockey.

He played in the WHL.

He played for Canada at the World Juniors and at the Spengler Cup.

He even played a game in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.

Hamilton will now join the Rockets coaching staff - temporarily - in a secondary role.

The 29 year-old is looking forward to working with the players.

Hopefully that makes me more approachable and helps them in whatever walk of life they continue to do, whether in be in hockey or whatever they do. I just want to give them (players) the life lessons and whatnot that I have learned and pass that along them."

Hamilton is typically overseas at this time of the year, but like many, his season with the Belfast Giants never happened due to COVID-19.



Making the most out of a bad situation, with no title, Hamilton will help where he can.

"I am not entirely sure what I will kind of be doing. I think I am going to be extra hands and feet to help out and do whatever Kris, Vernon and Adam want me to do. Like I said, more eyes for Kris just to help out in this condensed season they have coming up."

If you are wondering, Hamilton is the son of Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton.