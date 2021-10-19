Lind's NHL stint a quick one
On Monday, Kole Lind made his NHL debut.
Now he's been sent back to the minors.
The former Kelowna Rocket suited up in the Kraken's 6-1 loss to Philadelphia.
The 23 year-old had one penalty and 9 minutes of ice time.
