Lind's NHL stint a quick one

On Monday, Kole Lind made his NHL debut.

Now he's been sent back to the minors. 

The former Kelowna Rocket suited up in the Kraken's 6-1 loss to Philadelphia.  

The 23 year-old had one penalty and 9 minutes of ice time.

12