Local content on WK Warriors next season

The West Kelowna Warriors have received a commitment from forward Kailus Green for the 2022-23 season.

The Kelowna native led the Okanagan Rockets U18 team in scoring this past season with 17 goals and 16 assists in 29 games.

.”Kailus is a player we followed for a couple seasons. He was the Captain and leading scorer for the Okanagan Rockets this season and impressed us with his play as an affiliate this season. Kailus plays the game with speed & energy and has an edge that fans will lovesaid Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. ““We are very excited for Kailus to officially join the Warriors family,”

Kailus Green played 4 regular season games and 2 playoff games with the Warriors as an affiliate player.

“ Green. “It feels great to be a part of the team. I spent some time around the team in the postseason and it’s been awesome to get a feel for the organization and how effectively things are run. I’m super excited to work with Simon and the rest of the staff to see what we can accomplish” said