Make it three in a row

The Kelowna Rockets extended their win streak to three games with a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Americans on Monday at Prospera Place.

Four different Rockets had multi-point afternoons, including first star Turner McMillen who posted a pair of goals. Jari Kykkanen made 26 saves on 29 shots to pick up his fourth victory of the season.

Jake Lee with his 14th, Colton Dach, with a highlight reel play between his legs and Mark Liwiski also scored.

The Rockets host Kamloops Friday before visiting the Blazers in the start of four consecutive games against teams above them in the standings.

