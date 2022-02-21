Make it three in a row
The Kelowna Rockets extended their win streak to three games with a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Americans on Monday at Prospera Place.
Four different Rockets had multi-point afternoons, including first star Turner McMillen who posted a pair of goals. Jari Kykkanen made 26 saves on 29 shots to pick up his fourth victory of the season.
Jake Lee with his 14th, Colton Dach, with a highlight reel play between his legs and Mark Liwiski also scored.
The Rockets host Kamloops Friday before visiting the Blazers in the start of four consecutive games against teams above them in the standings.
Every game this season can be heard on the home of the Rockets - AM 1150!
-
Warriors recognize community of PeachlandTeam will wear special jersey's during game March 5th.
-
Warriors build for futureAmerican born forward added to Warriors roster next season.
-
Soft spoken d-man makes big impactJake Lee has turned into the jewel in a trade with T-Birds.
-
Novak; Rockets rally for sensational weekendA win against the best and an overtime victory a night later.
-
Rockets game postponed - againCOVID-19 impacts visiting Vancouver Giants.
-
Flamand ready to roll18 year-old forward returns to Rockets lineup.
-
"He was a players coach"Kelowna Rockets AC Quintin Laing has high praise for Bruce Boudreau.
-
It's game on for the Kelowna RocketsBack on the bus!
-
Ex-WK Warrior bouncing back after health scareNow refereeing in BCHL while dealing with MS.