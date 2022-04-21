Mallette/Hamilton/Cristall receive league honours
Several members of the Kelowna Rockets have been recognized by the WHL.
Kris Mallette is the BC Division Coach of the Year after a 42 wins season.
Bruce Hamilton is the BC Division Executive of the Year after his team earned 90 points and finished 5th in the Western Conference.
Forward Andrew Cristall is the BC Division Rookie of the year after scoring 28 goals and collecting 69 points.
The league winners will be announced June 1st.
-
Tall goalie makes big impactTalyn Boyko is named the Kelowna Rockets Rookie of the Year.
-
"It's payback and I want to knock them out"Rockets d-man Jake Lee faces his old team in the WHL playoffs.
-
Rockets ready for 'real season' to startRockets play meaningful playoff games for first time in four years
-
Kelowna runner shines at Boston MarathonMalindi Elmore finishes 11th at high profile event.
-
"We know it's going to be a war"Rockets captain says his team is ready for the playoffs.
-
Preparing for playoff pushRockets have two more tune up games before real season starts.
-
What's up Dach?Colton Dach named WHL Player of the Week.
-
Rockets/T-Birds tangle in round oneThese two teams have met in some classic Western Conference playoff battles.
-
Rockets rough up Royals while crushing CougarsRockets out-score opponent 14-2 on the weekend.