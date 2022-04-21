Mallette/Hamilton/Cristall receive league honours

Several members of the Kelowna Rockets have been recognized by the WHL.

Kris Mallette is the BC Division Coach of the Year after a 42 wins season.

Bruce Hamilton is the BC Division Executive of the Year after his team earned 90 points and finished 5th in the Western Conference.

Forward Andrew Cristall is the BC Division Rookie of the year after scoring 28 goals and collecting 69 points.

The league winners will be announced June 1st.