Mallette prepared to wear a mask

download (2)

It's a good bet that coaches will be wearing face masks on the bench, if and when the new WHL season starts.

Kelowna Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette doesn't have a problem with it.

"I haven't quite figured out the non-fog for my glasses. If they asked me to wear a hazmat or a bubble, whatever it may be, I would do it in a heartbeat in order for our players to have an opportunity to play".   

Hey, it may conceal his mouth, should he have some tough words for the officials.    

"It's a new year and a new me. There is no use in yelling the referee's. I figured that out a long time ago. Nothing but positives out of this mouth."    

Mallette says he would wear a hazmat suit if it meant the WHL season would start.

Plans are in a place for a 24 game schedule - if and when health officials allow. 