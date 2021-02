The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, have re-opened after deadly crash yesterday afternoon.

The accident involving two semi's happened around 4 pm, as they were climbing a hill.

One semi traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the rear end of the other.

A 38 year-old man, believed to be in the tractors sleeper, was ejected from the cab and died.

The investigation continues.