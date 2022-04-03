Miller Time!
The Okanagan Sun have a new head coach.
Travis Miller takes on the job, replacing Jamie Boreham who resigned to spend more time with his family.
Miller was the teams Offensive Coordinator and played five season in orange and brown from 2005-2009.
The Sun went 7-1 in the BC Football Conference last season, advancing to conference championship.
The season kicks off in July.
-
Rockets rough up Royals while crushing CougarsRockets out-score opponent 14-2 on the weekend.
-
Eight left in AprilRockets welcome two teams to Prospera Place this weekend.
-
Seven ex-Rockets aim for U Sports championshipEight team tournament starts Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
Title change for Rockets veteran scoutTerry McFaul officially named director of player personnel.
-
Warriors face Vipers in round oneWarriors building for next season with playoffs looming.
-
Rockets bump the slumpEnd 7 game losing streak with win over arch rival.
-
Ex-Rockets used in concussion studyFive former kelowna Rockets among several players wearing high-tech mouth guards to capture data for study.
-
Hettinga hits new heightsRookie of the year honours for UBC Heat women's player.
-
Kamloops will bid. Will Kelowna?Blazers will bid to host 2023 Memorial Cup.