435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Miller Time!

The Okanagan Sun have a new head coach.

Travis Miller takes on the job, replacing Jamie Boreham who resigned to spend more time with his family.

Miller was the teams Offensive Coordinator and played five season in orange and brown from 2005-2009.

The Sun went 7-1 in the BC Football Conference last season, advancing to conference championship.

The season kicks off in July.

