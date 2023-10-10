Missing 46-year-old man located deceased
Penticton RCMP is advising the public that the 46-year-old man that was the subject of a missing person’s appeal on October 7th, 2023 has been located deceased.
The death does not appear to be suspicious. Penticton RCMP offers condolences to the man’s family and friends.
Penticton RCMP would also like to thank policing and community partners, the media and the public for their assistance.
