'Mr. Basketball' among inductees

He is called 'Mr. Basketball'.

Jack May (pictured) is one of several individuals being inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

May is the founder of the Western Canada Basketball Tournament at Kelowna Secondary School.

"It is a great honour and something I wasn't expecting or thinking about. There are so many men and women and teams that I've known over the last 50 years, so it is quite an honour."

Soccer player Rob Friend will be inducted in the athlete category along with runner Phil Ellis.

Friend played on Canada's national soccer team and Ellis competed at the Canada Summer Games and competed for Canada's national team.

The Kelowna Major Men's Fastball League will go into the 'Pioneer Category' after being formed in 1940 before beginning play at Kings Stadium in 1960.

Pat Kennedy is the hall of fame managing director.

"The people going into the hall of fame have helped build sports in the Central Okanagan. They have left their stamp on the past, present and future of sports in this area."

The official induction ceremony is planned for November.