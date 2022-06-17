NHL players raise funds for great cause
The countdown is on for the return of the HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch event.
It takes place next Friday at Elks Stadium.
Former Kelowna Rockets and NHL players, Josh Gorges (retired) and Blake Comeau (Dallas Stars), for which the tournament is named, have drawn some heavy hitters from the NHL community to join the fun.
All the money raise goes to both acute and community-based local mental health care programs.
Among those participating are Carey Price, Shea Weber and Luke Schenn. A new face this year is Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith.
