Nice start for Ok Sun
The Okanagan Sun opened the new 2021 BCFC season last night with a 39-8 win over the Valley Huskers in Chilliwack.
The game was heard on AM 1150.
With health restrictions in Interior Health, the Sun are back on the road next Saturday to face the Westshore Rebels, but the game will be played in Chilliwack.
It was supposed to be played at the Apple Bowl but COVID-19 restrictions has the contest being played on the road.
The Sun are hoping they will be able to play games at home in October if restrictions are relaxed.
