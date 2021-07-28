iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
Instagram

Oilers rich with Kelowna Rockets talent

tyson-barrie

The Edmonton Oilers will have three former Kelowna Rockets on their roster this season.

Tyson Barrie has signed a three year contract with the NHL team.

He will be paid 4.5 million dollars a season.

Barrie joins Leon Draisaitl and Duncan Keith as former Rockets now wearing Edmonton Oiler colours.   

All three won WHL titles with the Rockets.

Barrie in 2009, Keith in 2003 and Draisaitl in 2015. 

 

12