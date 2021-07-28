Oilers rich with Kelowna Rockets talent
The Edmonton Oilers will have three former Kelowna Rockets on their roster this season.
Tyson Barrie has signed a three year contract with the NHL team.
He will be paid 4.5 million dollars a season.
Barrie joins Leon Draisaitl and Duncan Keith as former Rockets now wearing Edmonton Oiler colours.
All three won WHL titles with the Rockets.
Barrie in 2009, Keith in 2003 and Draisaitl in 2015.
