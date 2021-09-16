OK Heat welcome back fans

University sports action is set to return to the Okanagan this weekend as the UBCO Heat women's and men's soccer teams are set to host the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack at Nonis Field on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance, and to maximize the atmosphere at this weekend's home openers, the department of athletics and recreation will require all fans attending the games to be fully vaccinated (excluding those under 12). The decision allows the department to host more than 100 fans at Nonis Field.



"It has been 23 months since we were last able to showcase our women's and men's soccer teams at home, and I'm so excited for our student-athletes to once again play in games that matter and to have fans in the stands to cheer them on," said Tom Huisman, UBCO's director of athletics and recreation, on the return of sport to campus.

Fans attending games this weekend at Nonis Field will be able to show proof of full vaccination through their BC vaccine card or by showing an ID and their vaccine record. For all remaining home games, only the BC vaccine card will be accepted.

Kickoff on both Saturday and Sunday is set for 1 p.m. for the women's game and 3:30 p.m. for the men's game.