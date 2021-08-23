Okanagan Sun season put on hold
A delay in the start of the Okanagan Sun regular season.
There game this weekend against the Kamloops Broncos has been postponed due to current covid health restrictions in the BC Interior.
The hope is the game will be played in September.
The next scheduled game for the Sun is on the road, September 4th, in Chillwack.
The entire 2020 campaign was cancelled due to the pandemic.
All Okanagan Sun games can be heard right here on AM 1150.
-
'Cally' calls it a careerFormer Kelowna Rockets player retires.
-
Ex-Rockets captain reups with Stanley Cup champs!Cal Foote signs new NHL deal.
-
Veteran goalie releasedRoman Basran played 118 games over four seasons.
-
Edler off to LAEx-Rockets d-man California bound.
-
'Devo' joins the CanucksEx-Rockets d-man signed by Vancouver Canucks.
-
Oilers rich with Kelowna Rockets talentTyson Barrie resigns with Oilers.
-
Striving to be the fittest on earthKelowna athlete makes 6th appearance at CrossFit Games.
-
Funding for Kelowna amateur athletesRockets, Chiefs and Falcons get a share of provincial funding.
-
Quiet weekend at NHL DraftThe Rockets Kelowna had no players chosen over the two days.