Okanagan Sun season put on hold

A delay in the start of the Okanagan Sun regular season.

There game this weekend against the Kamloops Broncos has been postponed due to current covid health restrictions in the BC Interior.

The hope is the game will be played in September.

The next scheduled game for the Sun is on the road, September 4th, in Chillwack.

The entire 2020 campaign was cancelled due to the pandemic.

