Optimism high
Everyone is undefeated, so optimism remains high for all five teams in the WHL's BC Division.
Kelowna Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton admits their won't be many easy games.
"I think Prince George is going to be a better team. They have been building for a while. For sure Kamloops. They had a real good team last year. It will be a real good division and we will play each other a lot to start until we can cross the border".
The border remains closed by land for Canadians going into the United States.
"We've got an exciting group of young guys. Our team will certainly change quite a bit. We have gone with a faster, more skilled group. I am looking forward to see what they can do when we get them on the real stage."
The Rockets conclude the pre-season schedule this weekend with two games against the Kamloops Blazers.
The regular season starts October 8th.
-
Warriors add goaliePre-season starts Friday.
-
Rockets take Royals to woodshed - again!Rockets giving Royals a rough time.
-
Three point night from new faceMax Graham has 1+2=3 in his Kelowna Rockets debut.
-
Kelowna's Cody Beach a step closer to NHLA former pro player, the now turned referee could get a shot in the NHL.
-
OK Heat welcome back fansFans will be able to watch the soccer teams play this weekend at Nonis Field.
-
Rockets move back home openerTeam will start new season on the road.
-
Veterans mentor rookiesRockets head scout Terry McFaul likes how the older players are including the younger players.
-
"We are super excited"Okanagan Sun get green light to play at home with fans.
-
Rockets welcome back fans to home gamesInterior Health gives go-ahead to have fans art Prospera Place.