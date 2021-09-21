Optimism high

Everyone is undefeated, so optimism remains high for all five teams in the WHL's BC Division.

Kelowna Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton admits their won't be many easy games.

"I think Prince George is going to be a better team. They have been building for a while. For sure Kamloops. They had a real good team last year. It will be a real good division and we will play each other a lot to start until we can cross the border".

The border remains closed by land for Canadians going into the United States.

"We've got an exciting group of young guys. Our team will certainly change quite a bit. We have gone with a faster, more skilled group. I am looking forward to see what they can do when we get them on the real stage."

The Rockets conclude the pre-season schedule this weekend with two games against the Kamloops Blazers.

The regular season starts October 8th.



