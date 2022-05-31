Play ball!

It's finally here! After over 1,000 days Kelowna Falcons baseball is back at Elks Stadium this weekend.

The club hosts their divisional rivals the Victoria Harbourcats for a three-game series.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” says General Manager Mark Nonis. “The league has expanded to three other Canadian markets including a natural rivalry in Kamloops, so I know this will be one of our best seasons yet with renewed excitement.”

The West Coast League has ballooned to 16-teams, five of which are now in Canada, the Falcons, Victoria, Kamloops, Nanaimo and Edmonton.

“We want to welcome our amazing fans back to the ballpark with a bang,” says Nonis. “Friday night Stutters Restorations has bought everyone a ticket, so admission is free. Then on Saturday night following the game we will light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks show, then Sunday all minor baseball players that wear their jersey will receive a free ticket to the game.”

The Falcons open the season at Elks Stadium on Friday at 6:35 pm.