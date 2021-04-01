Positive cases won't shut down Kelowna Hub

Interior Health has no plans to shut down the Kelowna Hub after seven members of the Kelowna Rockets this week tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member tested positive Tuesday with two coaches and four players also testing positive on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Health Officer Doctor Albert de Villiers isn't surprised at the positive cases.

"We were anticipating their might be a few cases because its young people and they live in the community and they isolated as best they can. We knew this was most likely going to happen and they (WHL) do have things in place to make it safe".



Doctor de Villiers calls the WHL COVID-19 plan - "very good."

