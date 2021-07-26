Quiet weekend at NHL Draft

A quiet weekend for the Kelowna Rockets.

The hockey team had no players chosen in the NHL Entry Draft.

It's the third time in franchise history that a player hasn't been selected.

Rockets forward Trevor Wong was rated 90th among North American players but didn't hear his name called on draft day.

Eighteen WHL teams had players selected. Edmonton and Moose Jaw led the way with four each.

Kelowna, Lethbridge, Spokane and Swift Current were shut out.



