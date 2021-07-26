Quiet weekend at NHL Draft
A quiet weekend for the Kelowna Rockets.
The hockey team had no players chosen in the NHL Entry Draft.
It's the third time in franchise history that a player hasn't been selected.
Rockets forward Trevor Wong was rated 90th among North American players but didn't hear his name called on draft day.
Eighteen WHL teams had players selected. Edmonton and Moose Jaw led the way with four each.
Kelowna, Lethbridge, Spokane and Swift Current were shut out.
-
Two ex-Rockets win hockey's holy grailLuke Schenn and Cal Foote find themselves in the winners circle.
-
Kelowna mother heads to OlympicsMalindi Elmore competes for Canada at age 41.
-
Mallette signs new deal42 year-old inked to multi year contract extension.
-
Ex-NHLer joins Vees staffCam Barker trades his hockey stick for a clip board.
-
Rockets ready to roll!AM 1150 will be there with all the action.
-
'Dratz' endorsementFormer Kelowna Rockets forward signs deal with PUMA.
-
Comeau ain't done yetThe 35 year-old signs one year deal with Dallas Stars.
-
Rockets pre-season schedule releasedFive pre-season games with three on home ice.
-
Ron Robison remains at the helmCommissioner gets new three year deal.