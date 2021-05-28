Recycling gets easier

It’ll soon be more convenient for some Central Okanagan West Electoral Area residents to dispose of their waste and recycling. Beginning July 1, additional operating hours will be available for customers using the RDCO transfer stations at Traders Cove and North Westside.

Environmental Services Manager Travis Kendel says extending the hours at both facilities is a direct result of resident feedback garnered during a 2019 Transfer Station Operations and Service review. “Recommendations from that review and a resident survey indicated a strong desire from the community for longer hours at both facilities. In collaboration with our waste contractor E360 the hours are now being expanded.”

The North Westside Road Transfer Station has been operating Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The new hours will now expand services each Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4.p.m.

For the Traders Cove Transfer Station, hours are being extended to include Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Traders Cove Transfer Station Summer Hours (Victoria Day to Labour Day) 6:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday NEW starting July 1, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Winter Hours 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday NEW, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday

Closed December 25 and January 1 North Westside Road Transfer Station 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. NEW expanded hours -8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Closed Easter Sunday, December 25 and 26, and January 1.

Residents can take up to two bags of garbage per week to their designated transfer station. Both facilities also accept yard waste and recyclables sorted into the following categories:

Paper & Cardboard (flattened)

Containers (plastic, tin, aluminum, aerosol cans, milk cartons, paper cups, etc.)

Plastic Bags and overwrap

Other Flexible Plastic Packaging

Glass

White Styrofoam

Coloured Styrofoam

For additional information regarding the Transfer Stations, please visit rdco.com/recycle.