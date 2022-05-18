Rockets acquire d-man from Dallas

The WHL US Prospects Draft was held today via conference call.

The Kelowna Rockets selected 15 year-old Dallas, Texas born d-man Ryder McLeod with the 28th overall pick.

The first overall pick was Blake Fiddler, taken by the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Fiddler, born in Dallas, is the son of former Kelowna Rockets player/assistant coach Vern Fiddler.