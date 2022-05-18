iHeartRadio

Rockets acquire two d-men from Dallas

1200px-Kelowna_Rockets_logo.svg

The WHL US Prospects Draft was held today via conference call.

The Kelowna Rockets selected 15 year-old's Jackson Gillespie and Ryder McLeod.

The first overall pick was Blake Fiddler, taken by the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Fiddler, born in Dallas, is the son of former Kelowna Rockets player/assistant coach Vern Fiddler.

