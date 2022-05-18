Rockets acquire two d-men from Dallas
The WHL US Prospects Draft was held today via conference call.
The Kelowna Rockets selected 15 year-old's Jackson Gillespie and Ryder McLeod.
The first overall pick was Blake Fiddler, taken by the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Fiddler, born in Dallas, is the son of former Kelowna Rockets player/assistant coach Vern Fiddler.
-
Falcons roster taking flightAdd four new faces from Washington.
-
Six-ex-Kelowna Rockets involved in 'Battle of Alberta'Kelowna content in NHL clash of arch rivals.
-
Former WK Warriors coach back in BCHLRylan Ferster is the new head coach of the Victoria Grizzlies.
-
Local content on WK Warriors next seasonWarriors get commitment from Okanagan Rockets leading scorer.
-
Wild about NovakNHL teams signs Kelowna Rockets forward to contract.
-
Ex-Rockets d-man plays again for CanadaDamon Severson will play for his country at World Championships.
-
Rockets alumni begin quest for Stanley CupNine former players attempt to win hockey's holy grail.
-
Leading scorers season isn't over!Colton Dach will suit up for the AHL playoffs.
-
Rockets season ends in overtimeSeattle eliminated the Rockets in five games.