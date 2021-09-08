Rockets add to coaching staff
The Kelowna Rockets have added to their coaching staff.
Quintin Laing has joined the team as an assistant coach.
The 42 year-old is no stranger to the organization.
Laing played four seasons with the Rockets from 1996-2000 and is a former teammate of current Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.
Laing's duties will be primarily at home, allowing him to remain as the director of hockey development with Kelowna Minor Hockey.
The coaching staff now consists of head coach Kris Mallette along with assistants Josh MacNevin, Quintin Laing and goaltending coach Adam Brown.
