Rockets alumni begin quest for Stanley Cup
Nine former members of the Kelowna Rockets begin the quest to win hockey's ultimate prize.
On that list is Leon Draisaitl, Duncan Kieth and Tyson Barrie of the Edmonton Oilers.
Dillon Dube and Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames are also in the playoffs along with Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars, Alex Edler of the LA Kings, Colton Sissons of the Nashville Predators and Cal Foote of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Florida Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy for the top record in the league.
But the trophy winner hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 2013, and only four times this century.
-
Leading scorers season isn't over!Colton Dach will suit up for the AHL playoffs.
-
Rockets season ends in overtimeSeattle eliminated the Rockets in five games.
-
Warriors in troubleVees have out-scored Warriors 14-1 in opening two games.
-
Rockets roughed up on roadNot the start the Rockets envisioned in their playoff series with Seattle with two losses.
-
Mallette/Hamilton/Cristall receive league honoursKris Mallette is the BC Division Coach of the Year.
-
Tall goalie makes big impactTalyn Boyko is named the Kelowna Rockets Rookie of the Year.
-
"It's payback and I want to knock them out"Rockets d-man Jake Lee faces his old team in the WHL playoffs.
-
Rockets ready for 'real season' to startRockets play meaningful playoff games for first time in four years
-
Kelowna runner shines at Boston MarathonMalindi Elmore finishes 11th at high profile event.