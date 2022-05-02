Rockets alumni begin quest for Stanley Cup

Nine former members of the Kelowna Rockets begin the quest to win hockey's ultimate prize.

On that list is Leon Draisaitl, Duncan Kieth and Tyson Barrie of the Edmonton Oilers.

Dillon Dube and Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames are also in the playoffs along with Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars, Alex Edler of the LA Kings, Colton Sissons of the Nashville Predators and Cal Foote of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Florida Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy for the top record in the league.

But the trophy winner hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 2013, and only four times this century.