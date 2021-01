Cal Foote will start the abbreviated NHL season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The former Kelowna Rockets captain is one of seven d-man to make the roster.

The 22 year-old was chosen 14th overall by the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Meantime, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Luke Schenn cleared waivers and will likely be on the Lightning's 'taxi squad' should someone get hurt or contract COVID-19 during the season.