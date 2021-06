After 7 seasons, assistant coach Newell Brown has parted ways with the Vancouver Canucks.

Brown has spent 24 seasons in the NHL, with the Canucks and Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He is the father of Kelowna Rockets goaltending coach - Adam Brown.

The Canucks hired Brad Shaw and Kyle Gustafson, among other moves.

Shaw and Gustafson will join the team as an assistant coach and assignment/special assignment coaches, respectively.