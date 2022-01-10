Rockets deal defenceman
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired a ninth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for the rights to defenceman Jared Newell.
The 19 year-old was originally acquired by the Rockets at the trade deadline in 2020.
He appeared in eight games for Kelowna during the 2019-2020 season, posting a -2 plus/minus rating.
The Wainwright, AB product has spent the last two seasons with the AJHL’s Camrose Kodiaks while remaining on the Rockets protected list.
