Rockets deal defenceman

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired a ninth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for the rights to defenceman Jared Newell.

The 19 year-old was originally acquired by the Rockets at the trade deadline in 2020.

He appeared in eight games for Kelowna during the 2019-2020 season, posting a -2 plus/minus rating.

The Wainwright, AB product has spent the last two seasons with the AJHL’s Camrose Kodiaks while remaining on the Rockets protected list.