iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-3°C
Instagram

Rockets deal defenceman

website-story-image-1024x576

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired a ninth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for the rights to defenceman Jared Newell.

The 19 year-old was originally acquired by the Rockets at the trade deadline in 2020.

He appeared in eight games for Kelowna during the 2019-2020 season, posting a -2 plus/minus rating.

The Wainwright, AB product has spent the last two seasons with the AJHL’s Camrose Kodiaks while remaining on the Rockets protected list.

12