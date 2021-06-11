Rockets eyeing overseas for talent

The Kelowna Rockets will select 15th - among WHL teams - in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

It will be held June 30th.

A lottery was conducted today to determine who received the first pick.

The Everett Silvertips were awarded that luxury.

Last season, the team selected Czech born defenceman Michal Krutil.

Two seasons ago they chose Pavel Novak, who eventually led the team in scoring in 2019-2020.

Novak did not play during the abbreviated season as he remained overseas in the Czech Republic during the pandemic.