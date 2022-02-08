Rockets game postponed - again
COVID-19 has interrupted the Kelowna Rockets season for a third time.
The game between the Rockets and the visiting Vancouver Giants Wednesday night at Prospera Place has been postponed.
The Giants have been impacted by several cases of the virus. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
It is the second rescheduled game between the two teams, when another was postponed back on January 7th.
The Rockets also have to make up back-to-back games in Prince George after the Cougars were hit by the virus January 11/12th.
The Everett Silvertips and Tri City Americans are scheduled to make visits to Kelowna this Friday and Saturday night.
