Rockets get younger by dealing veteran

Alex Swetlikoff's days with the Kelowna Rockets are over.

The 20 year-old has been traded to the Everett Silvertips, along with a 6th round bantam pick for 2004 born forward Max Graham (pictured).

The 6'3", 180-pound Graham spent the 2019-20 season with the U16 AAA Okanagan Rockets (BC U16), where he led the league in scoring with 61 points (33G, 28A) over 31 games.

With Swetlikoff's departure, the team has four overage players with Cole Schwebius, Jake Lee, Mark Liwiski and Tyson Feist battling for three spots come training camp September 7th.