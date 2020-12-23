Rockets GM realistic about season starting

Bruce Hamilton is like any good hockey man.

He wants to be making decisions for his team as the Kelowna Rockets general manager. Instead, as the chairman of the board for the WHL, he is looking at every option for the 2020-2021 season to be saved.

"At least we are on the downhill side of this thing. I know one thing, we will be ready to go in October, but it would be great to play before to give these young guys an opportunity to have some ability to show themselves this year."

The WHL hasn't set a date on when they would like to open the season. Right now it is a waiting game as everything is dictated by Doctor Bonnie Henry, BC's public health officer.

"Ideally for us is to get something in late February or early March so we can get some kind of a season put together for them (players) and give them some sunshine here".

If they start the season in late February, as an example, the regular season may consists of less than 30 games, with no pre-season games as a tune-up.

"When we decide the date to start, their will be between a 21 and 28 day window that has to take place before you get going because the players will have to go into some isolation, go through testing and then start some type of training camp and then start the season."

COVID-19 testing can be expensive. The NHL said back in May that each test costs $125 U.S.

"We've already got a plan in place where we would be using a test that wouldn't be quite that expensive and it would be one that would look for a positive (test) and then move on to the gold medal test".

Hamilton says playing in a bubble, like we saw successfully executed in the NHL, and what we are currently witnessing in Edmonton at the world junior hockey championships isn't realistic. It won't happen with the WHL teams based in Canada, but it may be an option for the five American based clubs.

"You still have to have optimism, but you have to be realistic too. The light at the end of the tunnel is not the train anymore. The vaccine is coming and that will help us a lot," Hamilton added.