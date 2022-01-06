Rockets home game postponed

The Western Hockey League has postponed Friday's Kelowna Rockets game against the Vancouver Giants.

It's the result of multiple Giants players being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

As of today, no Rockets players or staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

A rescheduled date for Friday’s game against Vancouver will be announced at a later time.

Saturday’s game against Portland will go ahead as scheduled.