Rockets home game postponed
The Western Hockey League has postponed Friday's Kelowna Rockets game against the Vancouver Giants.
It's the result of multiple Giants players being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.
As of today, no Rockets players or staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
A rescheduled date for Friday’s game against Vancouver will be announced at a later time.
Saturday’s game against Portland will go ahead as scheduled.
-
UBCO Heat games put on holdIllness and travel reason behind postponement.
-
Foote back in the bigsRockets ex-captain called back up to NHL.
-
Rockets return to 100% capacityRockets have been playing to 34 hundred fans since season began.
-
Achieving academic excellenceUBC athletes recognized for in class performance.
-
-
Top 10 rankings for UBC HeatCanada West Championships are this weekend.
-
16 year-old getting top line minutesRookie Andrew Cristall is starting the season the teams #1 line.
-
Slow schedule; Rockets don't sit idly bySchedule returns to normal next month with three games a week.
-
Waiting game continues for Rockets/Blazers"Capacity restrictions could be eased in next few days."