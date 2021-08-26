Rockets hoping border issues are resolved

Still lots of balls in the air on what the new WHL season will look like.

Kelowna Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton says crossing the border is still 'in question' and could come with steep costs.

"To have our team travel, we would have to take a rapid test going down and a PCR test coming home, so you are looking at 5 to 6 thousand dollars each time for every trip you make across the border."

Despite Canada opening up it's land border to Americans for non-essential travel, the U.S. won't relax border rules for Canadians until at least September 21st.

"Six months ago, we never thought Washington State would be an issue at all. Now, the US government isn't letting allowing anyone in at all, at least in our business. We are waiting to see. We do have plans in place that if we have to adjust for a month or two, we can," Hamilton added.

Among the plans in place is an 'alternate schedule' that would see the Rockets play games exclusively within the BC Division.