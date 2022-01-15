Rockets inch closer to 1st place
The Kelowna Rockets took down the Victoria Royals 6-4 on Friday night in the first of two meetings this weekend at Prospera Place.
Playing with five defencemen, the Rockets penalty killers put in a full night’s work, shutting down six of the Royals power play opportunities on the night. The Rockets were one-for-two with the man advantage.
Jake Poole earned first star honours in the first multi-goal game of his WHL career, the 19-year-old now has five goals over his last five games.
Pavel Novak posted a goal and a pair of assists. Scott Cousins potted the game-winner and an assist in his return from missing the last two games while in Covid Protocol.
The two teams meet again tonight. AM 1150 has the broadcast with Regan Bartel at 6 pm.
