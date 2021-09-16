Rockets move back home opener
The Kelowna Rockets season will start - on the road.
The team has changed the date of its home opener - from October 1st to October 15th.
On the 15th - they will host the Kamloops Blazers.
The Rockets will start a new season - on the road - October 8th and 9th against the Victoria Royals.
AM 1150 will broadcast those games.
The Rockets open the pre-season schedule Friday night at Prospera Place against the visiting Victoria Royals.
Fans will be allowed in the building, but you must be double vaxed and masks must be worn.
