Rockets move back home opener

The Kelowna Rockets season will start - on the road.

The team has changed the date of its home opener - from October 1st to October 15th.

On the 15th - they will host the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets will start a new season - on the road - October 8th and 9th against the Victoria Royals.

AM 1150 will broadcast those games.

The Rockets open the pre-season schedule Friday night at Prospera Place against the visiting Victoria Royals.

Fans will be allowed in the building, but you must be double vaxed and masks must be worn.