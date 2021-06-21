Rockets pre-season schedule released

The Kelowna Rockets will start the 2021-22 season with a five-game preseason schedule.

Kelowna will open the 2021 preseason on the road against the Vancouver Giants at the Ladner Leisure Centre in Delta, BC on September 15. The Rockets will play host to the Victoria Royals for back-to-back games on September 17 and 18.

Following those back to back games, the Rockets will wrap up the preseason with a home and home series against the Kamloops Blazers on September 24 and 25.

Details on individual game tickets for the Rockets preseason games at Prospera Place will be released in July.

KELOWNA ROCKETS 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE (games are subject to change)

DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ Vancouver Giants Ladner Leisure Centre 7:00 PM Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Victoria Royals Prosepra Place 7:05 PM Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Victoria Royals Prospera Place 7:05 PM Friday, Sept. 24 @ Kamloops Blazers Sandman Centre 7:00 PM Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Kamloops Blazers Prospera Place 7:05 PM

The Rockets will open the 2021-22 regular-season schedule on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the reigning U.S. Division champion Everett Silvertips on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

An on-sale date for opening night tickets will be released at a later date.