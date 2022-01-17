Rockets quiet at trade deadline

The Kelowna Rockets did exactly what many thought they'd do at the Western Hockey League trade deadline.

They did nothing.

The only Kelowna connection involving a player was defenceman Tanner Brown going from the Vancouver Giants to the Winnipeg Ice.

Brown was born in Kelowna and played for the Okanagan Midget Rockets in 2017-2018 before jumping to the WHL.

The Giants also traded captain Justin Sourdif to Edmonton for two-first round WHL bantam picks.

The Kamloops Blazers, the top team in the BC Division, made two significant deals.

They traded 19 year-old forward Josh Pillar to Saskatoon for two bantam picks and acquired 20 year-old Luke Toporowski from Spokane.

The Rockets, Victoria Royals and Prince George Cougars sat and watched.

There were just 9 transactions on deadline day.