Rockets ready to roll

No fans.

No problem for Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"It would be like a practice for us I guess."

It is all about creating your own energy on the ice.

"We have played in a few buildings throughout the league that don't have many fans," Mallette added.

The Rockets typically play in front of 5 thousand fans a night at Prospera Place. The Prince George Cougars, meantime, play in front of 13 hundred.

While the quieter building will be odd at first, the players yelling “Down low, down low!” or "No ice!” or “Wheel, wheel, wheel, wheel” may be - oddly refreshing.

We've also heard the mental toll the pandemic has had on amateur athletes.

The game they love and the routine they are used too.

In the WHL, it's been stripped away over the last 11 months.

Kelowna Rockets forward Jake Poole says keeping motivated, with constant communication with athletic therapist Scotty Hoyer, has helped him through the tough times.

"Scotty texts us quite a bit about workouts and different things to do. I've been in contact with most of the guys on our team. I feel like I am still connected with them, but it feels like it is time to come back," Poole added.

Poole like other teammates, can't wait to drop the puck for real, when BC Division teams play in a hub in Kelowna and Kamloops.