It may not feel like hockey weather but that hasn't stopped the Kelowna Rockets from releasing their 2021-2022 regular season schedule.

The Rockets will play every BC Division team 12 times.

The team will not play a game outside of the Western Conference, which reduces travel and expenses.

The season official starts October 2nd against the Everett Silvertips.

AM 1150 will broadcast every game this season.