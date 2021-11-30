Rockets return to 100% capacity
It's an early Christmas present for Kelowna Rockets majority owner Bruce Hamilton.
Indoor activities in Interior Health will now allow 100 percent capacity- starting at midnight.
Hamilton told AM 1150 News it's been a frustrating wait.
"I believed that when everybody else in the province was open, we would have been open. The good thing is we have a pretty exciting hockey team right now and I think their are a lot of people who weren't season ticket holders will be able to come."
The Rockets have played 8 home games to half capacity, which consists of 34 hundred fans.
Full capacity at Prospera Place is 6001.
Meanwhile, in Northern Health, the 50 per cent capacity limit remains in place and has been extended today until Jan. 31.
