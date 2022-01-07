Rockets roady put on hold

The Kelowna Rockets two road games next week in Prince George have been postponed.

The team was scheduled to play at CN Centre Tuesday and Wednesday.

The WHL has paused play for 15 teams across the league in dealing with COVID-19.

Commissioneer Ron Robison says the league is "fully committed to playing through a 68 game WHL regular season ansd playoffs".

It should be made clear, the Kelowna Rockets are not one of the 15 teams that have been put on pause.

Kamloops, Prince George and Victoria are the BC Division teams impacted.