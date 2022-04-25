Rockets roughed up on road

The Kelowna Rockets do not have home ice advantage in their opening round playoff series with the Seattle Thunderbirds. That said, they will need to take full advantage of playing games three and four at Prospera Place this week if they want their season to continue.

The Rockets suffered a pair of losses to the T-Birds over the weekend, losing 6-0 Friday night and playing significantly better but still suffering a 7-3 loss Saturday night.

With the series switching venues for games three and four, the Rockets need to win no less than one to force a game five back in Seattle on Friday night.

What's gone wrong for a Rockets team that won 42 games this season?

They've been unable to stop the T-Birds power play, which has gone 7 for 14 so far in the series. During the regular season, Seattle owned the 9th best power play among the 22 teams.

The Rockets power play has struck just once on 9 chances.

Seattle has opened the scoring in both games and has received goals from 9 different players. The Rockets have just three players that have found the back of the net.

They've also out-scored the Rockets 13-3.

Colton Dach, the teams leading scorer during the regular season (29+50=79), has been held off the score-sheet in the opening two games. The T-Birds leading scorer, Jared Davidson, has 2+5=7 in the opening two games.

Game three is Tuesday night. AM 1150 has the pre-game show at 6:30 and the play-by-play at 7.