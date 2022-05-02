Rockets season ends in overtime
The Kelowna Rockets 2021-22 season came to an end 1:20 into overtime with a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday night at the accesso ShoWare Centre.
The Thunderbirds took the best of seven series four games to one.
Down by two goals with under eight minutes to play in regulation, Jake Lee and Gabriel Szturc scored back to back goals ten seconds apart to tie the game at three.
In overtime, the Rockets gave up the puck resulting in a two-on-one opportunity for Seattle, New York Rangers prospect Matthew Rempe secured the series win by beating fellow Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko with his second of the night.
The Thunderbirds outshot the Rockets 44-21.
